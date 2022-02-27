news, latest-news,

Heywood's Wood, Wine and Roses Festival has returned to its pre-pandemic glory with large crowds enjoying the community-run festival. Organiser Ross Barclay said about 10,000 people from far and wide streamed through the gates on Saturday. He said there was a notable increase in children and families attending this year, making for an "excellent" day. "It was absolutely fantastic," Mr Barclay said. "The entertainment was very well received and I don't think we've ever had so many pats on the back throughout the day." This year's event saw the truck show replaced with the inaugural Custom Hot Rod Show, which drew up to 60 participants. Mr Barclay said the new event was a great success and would only get bigger and better. He said the regular wood, wine and roses events were a favourite, as well as Jetpack Entertainment, Dazzling Dan, Pit Bike Racing and the monster truck rides. "Everybody was just really happy wherever you looked," he said. "We've never had so many good comments over the one weekend. Everyone was in a really good mood and the kids absolutely loved it." Mr Barclay said it was a welcome event after last year's show was canned due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We are so rapt with the way it went off considering all the regulations we are under," he said. "Everything has changed since COVID but so many people have come out of the woodwork." Mr Barclay said the committee had "absolutely no issue" getting new volunteers. "We've had so many new people come on the committee with different, more modern ideas and it does make a difference," he said. "It was easier to set up and easier to clean up. The people's support has just been unbelievably great and I can't thank them enough." As the crowds left on Saturday, committee members sat back and enjoyed the successes of the day, Mr Barclay said. "A lot of them were sitting here last night and just laughing and cackling," he said. "I've never seen so many people so happy, and that's the main thing. As long as everyone goes away after having a good day and is happy - that's what we're trying to do and that is what makes a good event."

