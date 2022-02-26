news, latest-news, sport, cricket, wdca, north warrnambool

North Warrnambool captain Nick Butters knows it's do-or-die from here. A win, a loss and even a draw could seemingly complicate the fierce race for finals positions in the incredibly even Warrnambool and District Cricket association division one season. That's why the importance of Saturday's stirring win against Port Fairy - coinciding with Nestles' shock loss to Allansford-Panmure - was not lost on him. The Eels now jump into fourth spot with a round to play, leapfrogging the Factory in the process. "It's where you want to be heading into the last game of the season," Butters told The Standard. "I'm happy to get the win - as I said during the week, we've got to keep on winning and with Nestles losing it certainly has helped us." Butters said the Pirates provided a stern contest, with the Eels defending 205 to roll the home team for 136. "They put in a good fight, it was a really, really good wicket and it was tough bowling conditions because it was sliding on pretty nicely," he said. "We got to 6-140 and it was sort of a place we've been in all year. We knew 160 or 170 simply wasn't going to be enough but that middle to lower order got us above 200, which is tough to chase. "They started well and there was a mix-up which got us AJ (Alex Jennings), he was batting super and it made it a bit harder for them after that." Butters said he was pleased with the contributions from the likes of Jamie Harry (27), Jackson Grundy (35), Jack Burke (25), Kory Howlett (21) and Ross Levett (21). The skipper himself contributed 31 from 57 balls. IN OTHER NEWS: "Our mantra has been that if you get in you go big and that didn't quite pan out but we had a good mix," he said. "Jacko Grundy top-scored and is batting really well." Butters said his side's fragile position in the top-four was comforting for now, but understood next Saturday's final round against Russell Creek was crunch time. "You'd rather be there right now than not be there," he said. "Creek gave us a real touch up early in the year and we've got a real fire in our belly to have a crack at them. "We think we're a better team than when we last played them. But as a group we're under no illusions that it's going to be easy." Butters knows that there is going to be plenty of eyeballs fixed on scores across the competition next weekend. "It certainly is even, there's no easy game," he said. "It is great for the comp, one-day cricket certainly evens it up a bit more. I'm sure the league is happy that the fourth spot is alive heading into the last week. "Anyone that gets the fourth spot has a real chance to win the final."

