Wins don't often come as dominant. Bookaar - needing a win to alleviate pressure on its position in fourth - produced one of the more complete performances of the South West Cricket season with a huge 158-run win against second-placed Heytesbury Rebels on Saturday. Proud, excited but still fiercely determined to not get carried away just yet, Pelicans skipper Tim Fitzgerald told The Standard it was a win that had instilled confidence heading into finals. "It's what I've said to the lads the last three weeks we play sides that are fighting for fourth spot and are finals sides and if we're any good we need to beat these sides," he said. "In the past we've struggled against sides above us but we're maturing as a team and have more belief than I think we've ever had. "It's starting to show out a bit so to do that going into finals against a side that's above you is great and having that over them going into finals is good - you can get an edge going into a finals with wins like these." Gun all-rounder Fraser Lucas - in his final game before he jets off to Cairns - was the decisive factor with a faultless century as the Pelicans posted 7-255. IN OTHER NEWS: In a game-defining 138-run stand with opener Simon Baker (80), Lucas carved 108 from 154 balls with nine balls crashing into the fence for boundaries. Riding high on momentum, Lucas snared 3-24 as the Rebels tumbled for just 97 in the 34th over. Fitzgerald hinted Lucas could return to play finals but was full of praise for his ability to take the game by the scruff of the neck. "He went in pretty early, we were two for 20 odd, so he had to knuckle down and he and Simon put on a bit and set us up to allow Paddy Baker (41 from 25 balls) to play the role at the end," he said. "It was a fantastic knock from Fraser." Fitzgerald says one of the vital factors in the Pelicans' electric form has been "scoreboard pressure". "The big thing was winning the toss, I hadn't probably won a toss all year and we've chased a lot - we haven't been chasing badly but in the last two weeks to post 200-plus it just puts doubt in the batters' mind that they have to score quick runs," he said. "It's scoreboard pressure and we bowled tight, dotted them up a bit and they probably felt like they had to go a bit. "Posting a good score sets you up, but the bowlers have to come out and execute the plans which they have been. As much as you talk about batters batting in partnerships, our bowlers need to do the same. "We've been bowling in partnerships the last three weeks."

