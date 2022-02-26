War in Europe, the next deadly move?

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The speed with which the west has announced significant sanctions on Russia following its recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian "people's republics" was welcome, but it was easily trumped with military action by a bellicose Russia eager to reassert itself as a new empire exerting a sphere of influence like the former Soviet Union. Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demonstrated he is a consummate strategist; the classic chess champion capable of thinking many moves ahead. President Putin, despite his recent show of irrationality and incoherence, would have war-gamed every conceivable response to this incursion. He is also ultimately fighting a war for internal reasons, to magnify himself as the Russian strongman and underline the ancient myth that Russia is the rightful father of all the Slavs. Not only does this cement his rule for life but helps further silence dissent, neighbouring bids for greater independence and obscures multiple problems within Russia including corruption and the handling of the pandemic. Germany's decision to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the sanctions against leading banks and the rest will not have come as a surprise to him. That's why he has squirreled away almost $1 billion to cushion the impact. While ever the west responds to Russia's moves in a predictable fashion it is doomed to lose. If Putin's ambitions are to be curtailed the western powers need to focus on his core demand; that Ukraine never be admitted to NATO. What now, admit the Ukraine into NATO as a matter of urgency, bringing it under the US nuclear umbrella among other things or sacrifice the Ukraine and say it would never be admitted to NATO? But even if the Ukraine relinquishes its NATO ambitions now, removing Putin's principal justification for aggression which would expose him as a liar and a hypocrite in the event he did not withdraw, it may be too late now that blood has been drawn and backdowns are harder. The images of an unfolding war that are now being broadcast into lounge rooms and on devices around the world show just how dangerous the situation has become, least of all for the people of the Ukraine. Given Putin now has all his pieces in position on the board, the time has come for the west to change the game. In other news closer to home this week, journalist Monique Patterson has written this riveting piece about the mental health crisis across the region. In the past few months, at least six people have taken their lives. Let's Talk co-founder John Parkinson said he was extremely concerned about the high number of deaths. "It's very concerning because the number is above the state and national average," Mr Parkinson said. He said in 2021 there were less than 250 people who died on Victorian roads, yet more than 800 people took their own lives. If you or someone you know is experiencing an emotional crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. Nearly $20 million in state and federal funding has been announced for road upgrades along the Great Ocean Road with a focus on bringing tourists inland as the region welcomes back international travellers. Member for Wannon Dan Tehan joined Tourism Australia chief executive officer Phillipa Harrison to announce $15.64 million in federal funds ($19.55 million total) to improve the safety of popular tourist routes in the region. It comes as several Port Campbell accommodation businesses say they've not had one booking from international travellers despite Australia's borders reopening earlier this week. Operators have been left wondering when the post-COVID wave of tourists will reach the Great Ocean Road. But officials say it could be a year or two before there is any real recovery in the international market. A crowd of protesters gathered outside Portland's hospital amid growing concerns about the future of the service. The protest marked the latest in a string of incidents surrounding Portland District Health in recent months. About 100 people marched to the hospital on Friday demanding action. It was an amateur engineering feat that, with the benefit of time, seemed doomed to fail from the start, but the story of Princetown's cliff tunnel has been long forgotten. Until now. On the cliffs at the mouth of the Gellibrand River at Princetown is a gate but just what lies behind has been a source of fascination for tourists, and even some locals, who are left wondering about just what it is hiding. There is no signage to tell of the history, and very little to offer clues about what is behind the gates, who built it and why. Click here to read this historical story. It was also revealed this week four south-west residents lost their lives in workplace accidents in 2021. Warrnambool's Audrey McLeod has no doubt lived through many struggles in her 100 years, but her latest challenge was simply be trying to remember who was who at her hugely popular birthday bash on Saturday. She celebrated her 100 years surrounded by family and friends. A "refreshing, on the same page" philosophy from Old Collegians' senior coaching panel is expected to shore up the club's junior-to-senior pathways for seasons to come. First-year playing coach Jemmah Lynch revealed her team would include three junior development players to help fast-track the progress of the club. A Hamilton resident has told a jury of the moment a burning man jumped from a moving car in her residential street. Sharene Collette gave evidence on Thursday to a jury in the Warrnambool Supreme Court trial against Portland's Umit Gorgulu, who has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of his housemate. Former Warrnambool golfer Marc Leishman says the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed golf league is a "really good concept" but is undecided if he'd entertain a switch to the PGA Tour rival. The Saudi Golf League, which is fronted by Australian legend Greg Norman and funded by the Saudi crown, first emerged in 2019 but has made headlines in recent weeks as backers target golfers on the American circuit. Here are some more top reads from this week: Until next week, take care and stay safe. Rachael Houlihan, deputy editor.

