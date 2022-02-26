news, latest-news, sport, vfl, werribee

There is a hunger and desperation building for Emmanuel Ajang as he prepares for his third season on the Werribee VFL list. The former South Warrnambool talent has endured a luckless run since joining the Tigers in 2020 in pursuit of playing state-league football. Two COVID 19 ravaged years have prevented the talented midfielder from making his long awaited VFL debut, but now the 20-year-old is fit and firing and ready to make his mark when called upon. "It's been hard the last few years and I guess you never know what's going to happen but you've just got to stay ready," he told The Standard. "Last year we only got nine games so I wasn't able to debut but I was in the squad a few times - I just have to stay prepared. "We're in practice matches now which is great, but I had a few injuries over the break but I'm feeling good now. "There's a few good players coming through at the club, but things are feeling really good, so I have to put my best foot forward and see what happens." IN OTHER NEWS: Werribee is set to take on Frankston at Skybus Stadium under lights in the opening round on Saturday March 26, and Ajang says the group simply can't wait to get out there. "We just came back from a camp so that definitely brought the boys together and it was fun," he said. "But we're all feeling really good about our football and the club just wants to get stuck into the season." Coming through the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, the Geelong-based 20-year-old - who moved from Warrnambool in 2020 - is continuing to learn about his own game as he seeks to make the step up. "The craft is always there and I guess a bit of a goal of mine was to put on a bit more size this off-season, and the club's been helping me with that," he said. "I'm new to the midfield but I might start on the outside in the wings and work my way into the midfield. "It's about learning to be professional. It's such a professional environment from junior football, so it's a big step up. "For me, I'm trying to be as professional as possible right now and take it as seriously as possible." After making the move to Geelong to study in 2020, Ajang made a big splash for his home club Geelong West in the Geelong Football League last year - producing eye-catching performances through the midfield after starting off the half-back line. He says the transition away from Warrnambool was tough at first but now loves life in Victoria's biggest regional city. "At first as you can imagine it was different being 18 or 19 but over time I've certainly adjusted," he said. "I have some friends up here which makes it a bit easier. "I'm loving it."

