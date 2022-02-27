news, latest-news,

Grass more than a metre high along Russells Creek is leading to an increase in snake sightings in north Warrnambool residents say, and they want something done about it Seeing a snake cross Whites Road towards the child care centre recently has prompted neighbours along the Russells Creek walking track to speak out. They say they want the council to tidy up along the creek on both sides of Whites Road - including behind the child care centre - and make it safer for walkers and those living nearby. Sue McDonough, along with her neighbours, said they wanted all the broken branches taken away and the grass mowed to the edge of the creek like it used to be. "This was a beautiful parkland. We used to all come down here and the kids would sit on the cement causeway in the creek and we had tadpoles and everything down there," she said. "Now we can't get to it and the grass has grown right over it." Mrs McDonough said she and her neighbours had seen so many snakes lately that she had extra palings added to her fence, which runs alongside the creek path, in the hope it keeps them out of her yard. "Remove all the dead trees, trim everything, get in here and clean it up. Get rid of the snakes and let people start enjoying it," she said. "On a warm day the snakes are all out and about. "One went over the road to the child care centre about two weeks ago." Ms McDonough said that luckily it was a Sunday, but she did call the centre to let them know what she'd seen. "We've been asking for it all to be cleaned up," she said. "Everything is so overgrown. We've all just had enough." She said the grass was growing right up in to the trees and bushes, even though the grass had been mown along the path. "It's just getting totally ridiculous," Ms McDonough said. She said the council also recently removed a makeshift "bridge" that had been regularly used by schoolchildren and mums with prams who would cross from the newer housing estate to the walking track. Ms McDonough said children walking home from school now were crossing at the dry creek bed over the rocks instead of because the "sturdy" metal and wooden structure that had been placed there had been removed. "It's more dangerous with people trying to walk through here on the rocks," she said. Residents would like to see a permanent bridge built there. Warrnambool Ratepayers Association president Joan Kelson said the condition of the creek was "just terrible". The council was contacted for comment.

