Lifeguard shortage closing doors to Moyne pool

A STATEWIDE shortage of lifeguards has hit close to home forcing a Moyne shire pool to continually close its doors during the peak summer season. Mortlake Outdoor Swimming Pool opened with reduced hours on February 12 but was shut on the afternoons of February 17, 22, 23 (except for water aerobics) and 24. It had to shut again on Monday because no staff were available. The pool is managed by YMCA Victoria on behalf of Moyne Shire Council. It has not been revealed how many lifeguards work at the pool. YMCA regional executive manager Matt Weisheit told The Standard with many staff members being back at school, the younger staff had less availability. "An associated challenge shared in many workplaces, is the last minute unavailability of staff due to COVID-19 isolation requirements," Mr Weisheit said. "As a result, service levels at the Moyne outdoor pool is being managed as best as possible to ensure patron safety in line with required staff provisions and community access. "This includes some scheduled changes to maximise opportunities for the community to enjoy activities in line with staffing availability." Mr Weisheit said staff rostered on were taking extra shifts. He said the outdoor pool's summer season was expected to run until April 3. He said the number of lifeguard courses available during the COVID-19 pandemic had decreased. He said YMCA were proud and thankful to those staff members that have taken on extra shifts. Mr Weisheit said YMCA understood the concerns when pools couldn't provide their usual levels of service. "We look forward towards gaining the staff needed," he said. "It has been great to see the strong support and attendance across the outdoor pools this season whilst facilities are open." IN OTHER NEWS:

