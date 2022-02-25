news, latest-news,

Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith may scratch Chantrea from a $160,000 listed race at Caulfield on Saturday, as he prepares the mare for the Warrnambool Cup in May. Smith said Chantrea needed soft going to produce her best form. "I don't think the track will suit her at Caulfield," the multiple group one winning trainer told The Standard. "Chantrea's best efforts have been on soft tracks. "I've got my fingers crossed we may be able to find tracks with a bit of give over the next few weeks as a lead into the Terang and Warrnambool Cups." Smith is no stranger to lifting the Terang and Warrnambool Cups, having won both races with Too Close The Sun in 2020. "It would be great if we could win both cups again," he said. "The form around Chantrea is not too bad. "She ran fourth to Aurora Symphony in the Colac Cup at her last start and Aurora Symphony has gone on to win the Launceston Cup this week which is a good form line." Fellow local trainer Maddi Raymond saddles up Wentwood and Turaath in the Peter Young Stakes and Futurity Stakes respectively during Saturday's nine race program. Winslow training export Ciaron Maher has a strong hand in two group one races at Caulfield. Maher, who trains in partnership with Dave Eustace, has Counttheheadlights and Hafey in the $1.5 million Blue Diamond while Bella Nipotina, Away Game and Marabi line up in the $750,000 Oakleigh Plate. Maher said he found it hard to separate his runners in the group one features. "I'm very happy with the preparation of our five horses running in the Blue Diamond and Oakleigh Plate," he said. "It's tough to try and separate them. I think they should all run well." El Padrino lines up in the group two Skyline Stakes at Randwick for the powerful training combination.

