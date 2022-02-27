news, latest-news,

A magistrate says if a convicted drug trafficker is comfortable in custody then the battle is already lost. Nunzio La Rosa made the comment during the plea hearing of a Warrnambool man who was last year found in possession of nearly 20 grams each of cannabis and methamphetamine. Jack Ingram, 29, pleaded guilty to trafficking the drugs, as well as other offences including shop theft, in Warrnambool Magistrates Court last week. On Friday, he was jailed for the 30 days he'd already served in custody on remand and released back into the community. He will now commence an 18-month community correction order, which will include 150 hours of unpaid community work and treatment for drug abuse and mental health. In sentencing, the magistrate said Ingram was still a relatively young man who had clearly fallen back in with old friends and subsequently old habits. He said the man's priors were not extensive but it was clear he was selling an illicit substance to fund his own use. Mr La Rosa said he was concerned to hear through Ingram's lawyer that he was comfortable in custody. "That's not what custody is about," he said. "If you feel comfortable in custody, we've lost the battle already. You will became a recidivist offender. You need to dislike custody and do what you need to do to stay away from that environment." The court heard Ingram's offending started in February 2020 when he and his then partner attended Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza and stole dozens of items from retail stores. He was then located asleep while seated in the passenger side of his vehicle which was parked at a truckstop near Gisborne last year. The engine was still running and it took some time for police to rouse him. A search of the car located a side satchel containing 17 grams of ice and 18 grams of cannabis. The man also pleaded guilty to family violence-related offending. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/7b4c9bda-d93a-4011-befe-177d8c6a0caf.jpg/r10_233_4479_2758_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg