news, latest-news,

If you told Katie Willsher three years ago she'd eventually become a "cricket-head" she would have scoffed at the assertion. "I hated it, I'd hate when it came on television," Willsher said. "Now, I'm the one begging them to put it on so I can watch it, or getting onto MyCricket and looking up all the stats." It was her boss, Simon Rea, that pushed the 17-year-old to first give the sport a go through Allansford-Panmure. And she's never looked back. "It's not where I thought I'd be, but no regrets, I love playing," she said. Now on the eve of her third-straight finals campaign with the Gators, the batter isn't just in the hunt for back-to-back under-17 premierships; she'll have the chance to push for another flag as part of the Gators' inaugural women's team. "I'm privileged enough to be playing both," she said. "It's been a really good year." As the Gators' leading women's scorer this season, Willsher has made 240 runs from nine innings, seven of which where retirements, as the side's opening batter. "The first game I came in batting nine (for six runs), but then the second game, I came in and batted number two and have had a good run after that," the district representative cricketer said. "I think I've got lucky a couple times, I'd definitely say I've got a bit of Marcus Labuschagne in me." Interestingly, Willsher's best returns, topped at a 50 and 42 not out, have come against the undefeated Nestles and top four side West Warrnambool. "We play better against the top teams," she said. "We go in knowing we need to make sure we're batting and bowling well and our fielding's on." While Willsher hasn't been producing on the same scale in the under-17 competition, she's enjoyed seeing her younger teammates step up to the plate. "I'm only in under-17 for two more games before I'm moving up, so it's about getting the younger girls ready for next year," she said. "Giving them more opportunity (in the season) so when it comes to finals we can bat and bowl all the way through, and not just rely on those really strong batters and bowlers at the top." Hosting Hawkesdale in a women's semi-final on Sunday, Willsher said her team would need to go in switched on from the first ball if it's to make a grand final. "We have to play out the semi-final," she said. "We know every year when we go into finals we don't just win, it's 'we need to fight for this win'. "We need to make sure everyone can go out and make some runs. And our bowling, I think it's strong, so it's our fielding where we need to know who goes where." Two regular-season victories over the Cats gives Willsher confidence the team is up for the fight. "The first game (against Hawksdale) we only won by 13 runs but we versed them two weeks ago and we went really well," she said of a 98-run win. "We wanted to make a statement and we did. It gives us a confidence boost heading into this weekend." Then, on Wednesday night, it's on to an under-17 semi-final against Brierly-Christ Church for Willsher. "I like playing Brierly," she said. "There is good friendly banter and it's always a good game." If the Gators can come away victorious in that final, it may well set them on a crash course with Nestles, the club's greatest foe in recent years. Both teams had won a flag apiece in each of its past two grand final showdowns. "It would be three years in a row if we make the grand final," Willsher said. "There'd be a bit of hype around that game if it happens." Unable to explain the feeling of winning last year's under 17 flag, Willsher knows for certain Allansford-Panmure is determined to feel it once again with one, if not two, flags this year. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/1edebc50-3d19-4b75-921f-4628fbd83968.jpg/r77_503_4194_2829_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg