news, latest-news,

A 55-year-old Hamilton man is heading to court after police found cannabis and cash worth more than $10,000 at his home in a raid. Hamilton police Sergeant Mark Barby said that a warrant was executed by Hamilton uniform members and crime investigation unit detectives at a Hamilton residential address about 9am Thursday. They located 613 grams of cannabis and $3000 in cash. Sergeant Barby said the cannabis had a potential street value of about $8000. "A search warrant was executed under the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act at the residential address on Thursday morning," he said. "Three people were found at the property. One man was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including trafficking cannabis. "The cannabis was located scattered throughout the house in different hiding places and seized." The sergeant said that when weighed the total was 613 grams of the illicit drug. "The 55-year-old Hamilton man was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on a future date," he said. "It was a very pleasing result to get cannabis worth about $8000 off the streets, it's a significant amount. "We would request that anyone with information about illicit drugs contact their local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. "Without that vital information from the public we can't do our jobs to the best of our ability," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/4cf2785f-9615-47fb-8236-1add12e54d5f.jpg/r0_15_370_224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg