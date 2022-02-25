news, latest-news,

Police have located and seized goods believed to be stolen after executing a warrant at a Camperdown business. Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a search was carried out at a Camperdown antique business on Thursday. He said the owner of the business was extremely helpful and had been the victim of a young Wodonga couple. That couple has been charged in relation to more than 20 burglaries and thefts at rural properties in the Wodonga and Corangamite regions. They are currently being held in custody awaiting their cases to come to court. As part of follow-up enquiries, the search was conducted at Camperdown and gates and other antique household items located. "The execution of the warrant is part of that investigation and the owner of the business was most helpful," Acting Sergeant Verity said. "He's actually a victim and was keen for people who had goods stolen for those items to be returned. "He has a vast range of knowledge in relation to antique items and we were very appreciative of his assistance." The acting unit commander requested that anyone with information about stolen property make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to the website https://crimestoppers.com.au/

