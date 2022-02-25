news, latest-news,

A Hamilton man who made threats to tie another man up and burn his house down was high on adrenaline, a court has heard. Stephen Mark, 38, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday to making threats and wilful damage of property. The court heard he attended the victim's Hamilton home on Thursday to visit his sister but was told by a male associate he wasn't welcome. Mark told the man he would burn his house down before pulling off two nearby fence palings and then leaving. He was in the company of a child. He was arrested at his property later that night and conveyed to Hamilton police station for interview. When asked about the arson threat, Mark corrected police and said he actually told the victim he would tie him up and then burn the house down. It was a threat he repeatedly vocalised to police throughout the interview process, the court heard. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said he couldn't recall a client who made admissions beyond what police had put to them. The court heard Mark also headbutted a wall of the police cells overnight, causing a laceration to his head. Belinda Northey, representing Mark, said her client was likely high on adrenaline at the time of the offending, She said Mark was allergic to bees and had been stung late Thursday afternoon. She said the man attended hospital where he received adrenaline. Ms Northey said the man later left the hospital and attended at his sister's house, where the offending took place. She said there had been issues with the male victim and their extended family. She said Mark took full responsibility for the damage to the fence. "This is opportunistic offending," she said. "Serious but opportunistic. It is not premeditated." Mark will be assessed for a community correction order. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/ffcdc148-f7a7-4eee-98f9-a5b7890dc184.jpg/r0_310_3888_2507_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg