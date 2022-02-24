news, latest-news,

A SMALL school in Heywood will need to fork out $3000 to fix windows damaged by offender/s over the weekend. Terang Police Sergeant Tim Chester told The Standard three thick double glazed windows were damaged at Heywood Consolidated School over the weekend. "It happened some time between Saturday night and Monday morning," Sergeant Chester said. "Nothing was taken but it's just a small school that will need to find $3000 to fix the windows. "We'll be reviewing CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage so we urge the offenders to come and speak to us before we come and knock on any doors." Anyone with information can contact Terang Police on 5592 1058. IN OTHER NEWS:

