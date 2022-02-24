news, latest-news,

Hawkesdale's Josie Ryan reveals its inaugural women's team put no limit on what it could achieve this season. "The bar has always been high," Ryan said. "We've never said 'we're only going to get this far', or 'we probably won't win'. It was always 'anything is possible if we work together as a team'." This open attitude is sure to void the Cats of an underdog tag heading into its maiden Warrnambool and District Cricket Association semi-final against fellow newbies Allansford-Panmure despite two losses to the Gators in the regular season. Ryan said the team were "incredibly proud" of the work it had done this season to secure a third-place finish (5-4) and finals berth. The Koroit and District Primary School teacher had little experience in the game ahead of the season, with just one campaign under her belt with Grassmere Cricket Association. "Other than playing a bit of backyard cricket with the kids, I had no idea what I was doing when I started," she said with a laugh. Now, Ryan looks forward to weekly trainings and matches alongside her daughter Sarah, 13. "Having not been involved in team sports before, I really look forward to it, I enjoy that time with the team," she said. "You're connecting and making friendships." "It's been incredible to watch (Sarah's) confidence soar and over the course of the season relax and open up and have some fun." Ryan is also proud of the strides she's taken herself, especially with her bowling. "Reflecting on my skills and knowledge of the game last year, compared to this year, absolutely I've made big improvement,," she said. "And I'm sure I'll continue to make those improvements." Crediting a supportive environment as Hawkesdale's distinguishing feature, Ryan can't wait to experience Sunday's semi-final with her teammates. "We've come together really well and are lucky to be involved in a club who get behind one another and make it fun and enjoyable," Ryan said. "All the hard work and the training, absolutely it's rewarding to be a part of the finals."

