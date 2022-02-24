news, latest-news, sport, hockey, victoria

Callum Bridge says the secret to being successful as a goalie in hockey is to "get in the way". Those wise words have held the Warrnambool youngster in good stead throughout his promising career so far and now the emerging talent will take his skills to the next level in April. The year 12 Brauer College student has been selected for the Victorian Under 18 Men's State Team, which will compete at the Australian Hockey Championships in Cairns from April 6 to April 14. He forms part of an exciting 18-player squad that will be coached by Craig McBride. Bridge admitted emotion was high when he found out he was going to be representing his state. "I was pretty ecstatic finding out last Friday night, the list hadn't been announced and then it was announced and I was yelling all around the house," he said. "It was a pretty awesome moment." IN OTHER NEWS: The selection comes after a vigorous trial process in which Bridge often hit the road to Melbourne early in the morning from Warrnambool. "Before the trials started I made the under 18 academy and to do that I had to go to draft camp which is in Melbourne and then made the Hockey Victoria under 18 academy which was three times a week in Melbourne during January," he said. Ahead of the Cairns championships, Bridge said conditions would be different due to the humidity. "I'm training in longer pants, longer shirts and trying to make it feel like I'm hot so the body tries to try and adapt," he said. This season the talented youngster will play with Werribee Hockey Club where he trains on Tuesday nights, and remains hopeful that he could potentially suit up for Warrnambool at stages. But he also has his eyes fixed on his future in the game, looking long-term at both the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games set for Victoria. "My plan is to make the Olympic team in Brisbane in 2032 I believe it is, so that's my long-term goal" he said. "And if the Commonwealth Games manage to come to Victoria it'd be huge for hockey I reckon. It'd be awesome." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/6c7052c6-f17b-49f8-8e04-fff0562e4354.jpg/r0_185_4657_2816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg