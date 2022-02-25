news, latest-news,

A "refreshing, on the same page" philosophy from Old Collegians' senior coaching panel is expected to shore up the club's junior-to-senior pathways for seasons to come. First year A grade playing-coach Jemmah Lynch revealed her team would include three junior development players to help fast track the progress of the club. The Warriors' A-reserve and B-grade teams will look to do the same. Lynch, who is also taking the reins of the under 17s, said it was important to make sure all three senior grades were giving junior players exposure at a higher level. "All of us are 100 percent on the same page, which you don't get often," she said. "It's really refreshing and makes trainings a lot easier, and implementing things like junior development programs quite seamless." After boasting a new-look side in 2021, Lynch confirmed this year's top grade squad would again look different, with just two players retained from last year's line-up. One is the former Hampden league best and fairest winner herself, with former South Rovers player, Hannah Garner also returning for a second season. Lynch believes the impact of COVID-19 restrictions had changed several player's outlooks on future plans, with several departures seeking opportunities to travel or attend university. On the flip side, it has brought figures out of the game for some time back into the fold, including Chloe Williams, who last played at the club in 2018. "I do think everyone is excited to get back out on court," Lynch said. "We've got some girls coming back after not playing for a few years just because they're missing that social side and are excited to be involved in something. "The way netball's gone at the moment, as long as its enjoyable, the culture of the club is in a good spot, and you have that little bit of a competitive edge, it will put you in good stead." Taking on the senior assistant coaching role will be Rebecca Kavanagh, as she continues to rehab the torn anterior cruciate ligament injury she suffered last year. "I'm a playing-coach and I don't think it's possible to see everything from on the court," Lynch said. "To have someone like Bec off court to assist coaching is so important. To have someone with her experience, and the fact we're completely on the same page, is important." The surprise packet of last year's Warrnambool and District Netball League, the Warriors finished fifth to book an elimination final against Panmure prior to the season's abrupt cancellation. Lynch said it was impossible to say if the Warriors were again final-contenders, such was the unknown threat of rival teams, but remains confident her group will be competitive within the league. She says the versatility of the group would see at least five players able to play across any position. Old Collegians will play a practice match against Caramut on Wednesday, March 9 before traveling to Simpson on Saturday, March 19.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/8bd1a69b-4a5a-4900-8475-64d4ae1c3720.jpg/r1791_437_4270_1838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg