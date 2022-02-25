news, latest-news,

CRICKETER of the year is typically an all-rounder's award. It's expected to be no different in 2022. Brierly-Christ Church's Nathan Murphy has been a red-hot favourite for most of the campaign and leads the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's champion player points tally, which is usually an indication of polling votes. Murphy, a former Melbourne Country Week captain, has been in devastating form with bat and ball throughout the summer. He's whacked 388 runs at an average of 38.8 and has 15 wickets with the ball. His brother Mark, a three-time cricketer of the year himself, said Nathan was "as fit as he's been" back in January. While Murphy, a high-profile prospect, is likely to catch umpires' attention, he's not short of challenges. Nestles coach Alex Strauch flagged former captain Geoff Williams as a genuine contender this week, pointing to his 358-run and 16-wicket return. "If you talk about Nathan, you've got to be talking about 'Wiz'," said Strauch. "His figures are nearly identical. He's in the top-five for runs and wickets." Williams has been a revolution since relinquishing the captaincy and a player of the year prize would cap a stellar career for the popular clubman. But what about Jake Hetherington, the man who replaced him in Factory's top job? 'Chook' has less impressive statistics than Williams but has thrived as a newly-appointed skipper and has picked up wickets when he hasn't scored runs. North Warrnambool Eels talent Bailey Jenkinson is another in the conversation. His skipper, Nick Butters, felt the spinner would poll "lots of ones and twos" but had come into his own in the later half of the season. "He's been super again for us," Butters said. "If he isn't getting a score, he'll come and get two or three wickets for stuff-all runs and is hard to get away. "I think his bowling is still underrated. He's a bit like Connor Richardson as well, just one of those guys people don't seem to really rate a whole lot. "They just get the job done week-in, week-out. It's nice to see him getting a reward for what he's doing. "I think he'll get a lot of ones and twos I think. He probably hasn't had a lot of standout games where he'll get a lot of three pointers, I suppose." Can West Warrnambool's Ben Threlfall break the status quo? The star batsman has enjoyed an ultra-consistent season and is easily first in line for the Panthers' best and fairest. The second-year captain has knocked out 432 runs at 61.7 in a show of consistency. Threlfall has come in under 30 just twice in 13 innings this season. Wesley Yambuk's Joe Higgins is another finding hot form. The all-rounder has emerged as the Beavers' key player throughout the season, becoming a solid option with both bat and ball. Higgins switched his signature medium-pace to off-spin in pre-season and has been reaping rewards, sitting on 16 wickets to complement his 276-run total. Higgins was described by coach Jason Mungean this past month as "being in the form of his life" and has played a major role in the Beavers' rise. Russells Creek's Cam Williams is well-known around the association and could be another contender. The wicketkeeper-batsman, renowned as the best gloveman in the competition, has whacked two centuries through the summer and has another half-century to boot. Eels bowler Hank Schlaghecke was considered a "smokey" by Butters earlier in the campaign and has been impressive in grabbing 19 wickets from just 62 overs. Merrivale's Marcus Bunney is the leading wicket-taker of the association and will put his hand up as well.

