With an agonising one-run loss to Mortlake on January 29 still raw, Pomborneit is desperate not to repeat the same mistakes this time around. The Bulls get another chance at the top-of-the-table Cats on their home deck just two rounds out before finals in South West Cricket on Saturday and for skipper Grant Place it's the perfect test of where his side is at. "Most blokes are probably still pretty disappointed with the one-run loss to them a few weeks back," he told The Standard. "We're looking to finish off the game better. We don't want to lose 6-9 again and lose, we were a fair way off our best that day. "Over the next few weeks if we get it together with the ball and equally with the bat we feel we'll be a difficult side to beat." The reigning premiers - currently sitting in third - are building a strong patch of form as it seeks back-to-back premiership glory. The Bulls defeated Cobden by 170 runs in round 11 before backing that effort up with a 115-run win against Woorndoo last weekend. During that period, the Bulls have strung together 548 runs across both innings to virtually bat the opposition out of the contest. IN OTHER NEWS: "We probably had most of January with guys on holidays and guys out most weeks," Place said of his side's form. "One man, Tom Place, who got a hundred last week we put him back in the side and a few others as well to strengthen that batting. "That's probably a result of why our batting has been so much stronger the last fortnight. We always seem to be a bit slower after Christmas with guys on holidays." Place said Saturday's clash against Mortlake and the final round match against another fellow finalist Bookaar to come the following week was exactly how his side wanted to enter finals. "We had a similar set-up last year and this year we're probably a fraction more comfortable - last year we lost a few games earlier in the season and virtually had to win against finals opposition to make the finals," he said. "From what we learnt last year, it's as good a prep as you can playing strong opposition going into finals."

