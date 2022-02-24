news, latest-news, sport, port campbell

The Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club achieved strong results last weekend at the Australian Surf Rowers League (ASRL) Open in Sydney. Three surf boat crews from the club travelled to Elouera beach for the open which is the largest surf boat competition of the year with over 300 crews across all age divisions competing. Across the event - held from Thursday February 17 to Sunday February 20 - the club managed to take it right up to some of Australia's best crews. The club's under 23 boys crew of Charlie Trotter, Cam McKenzie, Mitch Gristede, Ben Matthews, Guy Faber and sweep Gary Askew represented Victoria in the interstate racing, rowing strongly to place third against the best crews from each state. The boys then tackled the challenging conditions on the Saturday progressing through the rounds to make the semi finals on the Sunday. Two under 19 girls crews also made the trip up to Sydney for their first taste of ASRL competition. The Pixies - Mali Glendinning, Rachel Morden, Delys Jones, Alysa Hibburt and sweep Scott McKenzie - caught a great wave in their quarter final to progress through to the semis. IN OTHER NEWS: The Fireballs - Abbey Trotte, Tahlia Berry, Jo McKenzie, Holly McKenzie and sweep Andrew Vogels - also rowed well through the heats to make it through to the quarter finals. It was the first time Port Campbell had three crews make it to the finals at the ASRL Open, with the club now focusing on the Victorian State titles to be held in Warrnambool from March 11 to March 13. Club president Scott McKenzie described the weekend as a huge success. "When we go up there we're a bit of a minnow club so to mix it up there with them is great," he said. "To hold our own against some huge clubs in New South Wales with 20 crews made me feel a lot of club pride. "We got some great comments from clubs and officials so it was great to hear. "We'll now have a bigger contingent to go to the state titles which is great." The strong results come off the back of an impressive gold medal performance in the 180-plus division at the VSRL Masters Championships in Lorne on February 12. The women's crew, consisting of Scott McKenzie, Bronwyn Randall, Brooke Barnewall and Leonie Wallace rowed strongly in rough and tricky conditions to clinch the win. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/4f2c38a6-f585-4d99-9dd9-9f13a45d28fe.JPG/r0_526_4608_3130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg