news, latest-news,

SOME believe 500 years ago Portuguese explorer Cristovao de Mendonca discovered Australia. The milestone is being celebrated this weekend at the Warrnambool Portuguese Festival 1522-2022. President of the Portuguese Speaking Communities of Victoria Alda Retre told The Standard the anniversary represented what they think was the voyage of Cristovao de Mendonca down the eastern coast of Australia in 1522. "The theory is in that voyage Cristovao de Mendonca had a few ships in the expedition," she said. "We think one of the ships, the Mahogany, became shipwrecked on Warrnambool's coast. "It was seen in the late 19th century but disappeared." Ms Retre said the Portuguese ambassador from Canberra would open the festival at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum on Saturday at 10am, featuring a lecture by historian Comendador Dr Carlos Pereira de Lemos. In the evening, a gala event is being held at St Pius X Conference Centre from 6.30pm featuring Portuguese traditional Fado music. "We have international artist Miro Freitas coming from Portugal to be at our event, so it will be a wonderful show," Ms Retre said. On Sunday, a mass will be held at Cannon Hill from 11.45am followed by an official ceremony with Warrnambool City Council mayor Richard Ziegeler, the Portuguese Ambassador and Portuguese Consul from 12.30pm and lunch and entertainment at Lake Pertobe from 1pm. To book tickets to the gala contact Ms Retre on 0408 103 296 or email comissaoclpvic@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/2dd51834-b381-4536-8ecd-977c5d8c73b6.jpg/r0_198_3888_2395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg