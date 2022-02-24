news, latest-news,

NIRRANDA expects returning all-rounder Jarryd Walsh to play an important role in its Warrnambool and District Cricket Association finals campaign. Walsh, a long-time Knight, departed to coach Southern Titans for 2021-22. The shift didn't work out, however, and the talented all-rounder returned to Nirranda in late January. Nirranda skipper Jakob Stennett said Walsh, who is averaging an impressive 49 runs an innings, was a real weapon as his side eyed a division two premiership. "It's incredible what he can do in a game of cricket," Stennett said. "I think sometimes he can be his own worst enemy but when he gets it right, it's pretty awesome to watch. "We got him back probably sooner than we were expecting and I think he's played four games with us in division two and he's had four good innings." Stennett said the farmer's statistical output was promising. "He's already third or fourth in runs for us which he hasn't shut up about," he laughed. Nirranda is currently atop the Gold conference ahead of its final-round clash with Dennington on Saturday. Stennett said he and coach Steph Townsend had touched on "unity' in recent weeks and wanted the side to keep up its hot run of form. "I reckon we're travelling well," he said. "Steph and I have touched on that unity and having that trust and respect in one another. We're just trying to let our cricket do the talking. "You see that professionalism from the big sides and I think that unity and respect that they have is coming in to our game. It's great to see that a bit more."

