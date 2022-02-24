news, latest-news,

A former Christian Brother who has sexually abused 50 students throughout his life, including during his teaching career in Warrnambool, could die in prison with the imposition of a new sentence. Edward Dowlan, who now goes by the name Ted Bales, was sentenced in the County Court of Victoria on Thursday to seven-and-a-half years' imprisonment, with a four-year and nine-month non-parole period. The sentence was imposed after Dowlan, now age 72, pleaded guilty to 33 new charges revealing the indecent assault of 19 former students between 1971 and 1988. He was already serving another term of imprisonment imposed in 2015 and due to expire in 2023. In his sentencing remarks, Judge Greg Lyon said it was obvious Dowlan had inflicted a lifetime of 'damage and misery' on the boys. "It is apparent those young boys still suffer from the trauma of your actions throughout their adulthood," he said. Survivors of Dowlan's abuse shared victim impact statements with the court during a plea hearing in January, revealing emotional and psychological problems that have plagued their lives. Judge Lyon said many of the men had attempted suicide, spoke of difficulties with relationships and employment and problems with drugs and alcohol. "Others spoke of problems plaguing them and cheating them out of a life they thought they could have had," he said. Judge Lyon said Dowlan had shown no remorse or empathy for his actions or his impact on the survivor's lives. "The two hallmarks of your status as a teacher and as a Christian Brother meant those children and those parents and those around you were entitled to trust you to care and nurture those in your charge," he said. "You exploited both of your positions of trust for a very long period of 17 years and you did so at the very start of your teaching career." Dowlan was aged between 21 and 38 when he abused his position as a teacher to indecently assault his victims. All of the victims were under 16, some as young as eight. The offending happened in Warrnambool, Ballarat, Geelong, Anglesea and Melbourne. Seven of the charges related to the three former Warrnambool students who attended Christian Brother's College between 1975 and 1976, when Dowlan was employed to teach years seven and eight. In court documents obtained by The Standard, it was revealed that Dowlan often glared at students while they were naked in the school change rooms. He repeatedly assaulted two victims at Christian Brother's College while another was preyed upon by their teacher during an overnight school camp at Ballarat's St Patrick's College gymnasium. That victim later disclosed the incident in the gymnasium during a private session held with the Royal Commission. For one victim, the abuse continued at the school until he told Dowlan that if he touched him again he would "belt him up". Another victim was repeatedly asked to meet Dowlan on campus on a Saturday and when he didn't attend, he was later physically disciplined with a leather strap. That victim moved to another school the following year and he never saw Dowlan again. The court heard Dowlan 'cruelly' told one boy his parents did not love him because they had separated but Dowlan loved him. He also used a guise of sympathy to sexually assault one of the boys after someone close to him had died. Judge Lyon said the boys feared Dowlan and he created confusion when using words of love. "Your moral culpability for your offending is high. It was sustained, prolific and exploitative and you offended against some of the boys on multiple occasions," he said. "Your offending is to be utterly deplored. The harm you caused to the boys you sexually exploited is lifelong and significant." The court heard Dowlan has not worked as a teacher since 1993 and had not committed further offending since. Judge Lyon said he was almost certain Dowlan would not offend again, but his prospects for rehabilitation were constrained because he had never expressed any remorse. He said the sentence imposed must reflect Dowlan's overall criminality when one 'stood back' and looked at the three separate jail sentences imposed, the first in 1997, then 2015 and today. Judge Lyon directed the new sentence of seven and a half years imprisonment, with four year and nine month non-parole period to run concurrently with the sentence Dowlan is currently serving. He said he would have imposed a sentence of 11-and-a-half years' imprisonment with an eight-year non-parole period had Dowlan not pleaded guilty. He was sentenced as a serious sexual offender and will be on the sex offender's register for life. Dowlan sat with his head down appearing via video link to the court from the prison, wearing a green sweatshirt and a blue face mask, with his hands on the table in front of him. He leaned back in his chair and took off his mask as the case concluded and Judge Lyon left the court bench. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/c7ff6836-054c-413e-8670-2d60a95fa72e.jpg/r0_72_946_606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg