Industrial land in Warrnambool is being snapped up at an unprecedented rate, according to Homeseeka agent Peter Herbert. There has been a flurry of interest in sites at Hollingsworth Park on Caramut Road in the recent months, he said. "There's high demand and a very limited number of sites available," Mr Herbert said. Hollingsworth Park is suitable for both commercial and industrial uses, which would suit large retail operations, warehouses or trade/rural businesses. The Gateway Business Park in east Warrnambool, which would suit small and large businesses, trades, storage, manufacturing, sales and service businesses is also selling fast, Mr Herbert said. Sites have been available for six years, but demand has spiked in the past two years. "The last two years has seen unprecedented demand and it appears this will continue into the foreseeable future," Mr Herbert said. "There's 20 or so lots available at the moment to purchase, ranging in sizes from 1000-square-metres to over 10,000-square-metres or larger, with more than 80 lots to be released in future stages, which should cater for Warrnambool's demand for the next five to eight years." Mr Herbert's comments came after The Standard revealed earlier this month industrial land was in high demand right across the south-west. Warrnambool City Council city growth director Andrew Paton said at the time while there were limited opportunities in the industrial estate in the city's west, there were plenty of lots available in the east. "Warrnambool has two major industrial zone precincts - a long standing precinct located to the West of the City and another being the more recently developed Gateway Business Park east of the city at Horne Road," Mr Paton said. "Both precincts provide important industrial land to cater for the city's manufacturing industry, storage and distribution, and related activities. "While a limited number of infill and land development opportunities exist in the older precinct west of the City, the development and ongoing construction program of the Gateway Business Park is delivering new industrial lots to the Warrnambool market. Council actively monitors all types of land use supply and development activity in the city, whether it be residential, industrial or commercial and the strategic land use work is in response to these key trends and pressures." Industrial land is also in high demand in other shires across the south-west, with Moyne Shire looking into options in Koroit and Mortlake.

