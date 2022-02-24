news, latest-news,

A woman in her 90s is being checked out by ambulance officers after a two-car collision on Giffen Street in west Warrnambool just before noon. It's understood a grey SUV heading north on Giffen Street was attempting to turn right into Mack Street when the small grey sedan driven by the elderly woman crashed into the back of the stationary vehicle. It appears that neither the elderly driver or the driver of the stationary vehicle, a woman aged in about her 60s, was seriously injured. Police, ambulance and Fire Rescue Victoria Warrnambool brigade officers rushed to the accident scene at about 11.30am. Traffic heading in both directions along Walsh Road and the extension to Giffen Street and Koroit Street was impacted as police provided traffic control assistance. It's expected that the elderly woman will receive an infringement notice. An FRV spokesperson said four firefighters responded to the collision. "FRV crews were called to the Mack Street incident at 11:28am after a caller to Triple Zero (000) reported two cars had collided," she said. "Firefighters worked to ensure the scene was safe and transferred one person into the care of Ambulance Victoria paramedics." An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said one of the drivers was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital, understood to be the woman in her 90s, in a stable condition. She said there were no reports of serious injuries. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/a090673b-c33d-4b89-bc42-2050c5bd68dd.jpg/r13_376_4025_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg