news, latest-news,

After a hard-fought home and away season, the first week of the Western District Playing Area's midweek pennant finals will get underway on Tuesday. The final round of division one saw top side, Koroit Orange, defeat City Rubies to send them to relegation status next season. Timboon Maroon had a five-shot win over City Diamonds. City will be hoping to reverse this result in their semi-final rematch. In division two, Lawn Green has had an outstanding season, going through undefeated. They will be hoping to maintain their form against Warrnambool Blue in the semi-final. Port Green climbed into fourth place with a resounding win over Dennington Rays. City Opals clung onto fourth in division three despite going down to Port Red, who missed out on finals by one point. A draw was played in division four between City Onyx and Warrnambool Red. Terang Green and Port Blue meet again this week in the elimination final after Terang was defeated in both rinks. Division 1, Semi-finals: Koroit Orange v W'bool Gold at Port Fairy. Elimination final: City Diamonds v Timboon Maroon at Port Fairy. Division 2: Lawn Tennis Green v W'bool Blue at Dennington. Elimination final: City Pearls v Port Fairy Green at Warrnambool. Division 3: City Emeralds v Terang Red at Warrnambool. Elimination final: Lawn Tennis Red v City Opals at Dennington. Division 4: City Jade v City Zircon at City. Elimination final: Terang Green v Port Fairy Blue at City. Positions in the final four will be determined by the final round of pennant this weekend. Timboon Gold, in division one, will be hoping to win at home against Warrnambool Gold to keep its chances alive, while City Red, at home, against Mortlake Blue, will be aiming to win a couple of rinks to remain in fourth. In division two, City Blue will be looking to do well against Lawn Red to cement its place in the four. Timboon Maroon, in fifth, will hope for maximum points against Warrnambool Green to stay in finals' contention. The division three competition remains very close, with City Brown, Terang Gold, Lawn Gold and City Maroon all in contention for third and fourth positions. One point separates the fourth and fifth teams, Port Green and Terang Blue, in division four. They will play each other for the final position in the four this week. In division five, City Purple (fifth) will hope for a good win over Port Black to overtake Lawn Blue (fourth), who travel to Timboon Purple. WDPA Women's Interdivision team to play at City Memorial on March 10. Please contact M Sumner on 5592 1443 if unavailable. G Phillips, S Malcolm, G Kenna, D Mugavin; P Dwyer, D Gleeson, J Oswin, J Moloney; M Drennan, D Prout, R Ross, L Cumming; H Hamilton, P Rabl, M Cooknell, J Fowler; P Burleigh, J Fidge, F Duffield, G MacDonald; M Treweek, D Robertson, M O'Brien, R Purcell; P Elliott, J Morgan, R Wass, S Brown; R Alderman, P Gibb, B Hawker, F Newey. Emergencies: H Kenna, C Haberfield, J Brown, C Pearson, J Clover, G Ritchie, K Giblin, S Hunt, V Grundy, A Millard, L Ness, D Finch, G Holland. The Region Finals of Men's and Women's Singles, and Women's Fours, will start at Warrnambool on Sunday. WDPA will be represented by Gayle Swanson of Dennington, Neil Crisp (City) and the City team of Pauline Burleigh, Julie Dosser, Casey Sheehan and Moira Cooknell.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/2f41bc68-75ac-484f-b201-5739c4a79e2b.jpg/r0_122_4608_2726_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg