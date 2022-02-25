Four Warrnambool properties to go under the hammer

news, latest-news,

Four Warrnambool properties will go under the hammer on Saturday. Homeseeka Warrnambool agent Peter Herbert said there had been a lot of interest shown in a three-bedroom home in Riverdale Court. He said the property would suit first home buyers, investors, owner occupiers and retired couples. The low maintenance home, which has two bathrooms, is expected to fetch upwards of $500,000. "There's been a solid level of enquiry both from locals and out of towners," Mr Herbert said. He said demand for properties in Warnambool had been strong and he believed the market to remain competitive for the forseeable future. The home will be auctioned at 11am. Meanwhile, a four-bedroom home at 976 Raglan Parade with a price range of between $290,000 and $310,000 will also be auctioned at 11am. Ray White Warrnambool has two properties listed for auction on Saturday - a four-bedroom home in Noble Drive and a three-bedroom home in Laurie Court. The Noble Drive home has a price range of $799,999 and $879,000 , while the Laurie Court home is listed to sell for between $395,000 and $434,000. IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/cc3c0b99-f4f3-4bb5-88f8-bb997b0a386d.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg