Location is everything and this property has the lot. The block is perfectly positioned 15 minutes from Timboon, 25 minutes from Port Campbell and 35 minutes from Colac. In the highly productive Heytesbury Settlement, the property is 70 acres (approx.), with productive pastures and at least 1000 millimetres of rainfall annually. This beautiful property offers all the benefits of a rural lifestyle or weekend retreat, together with the option for a highly productive beef production enterprise. The property is divided into two main paddocks, with a secure water supply from two dams. Other features include cattle yards, a loading ramp and excellent fencing. Power is also available. This also presents as a great opportunity to design and build a new home (STCA). Properties as productive as this one with easy access to Geelong, Colac and the coast at Port Campbell are rare. Don't miss out on this opportunity, call the agency today for more information. Expressions of interest close at 4pm on March 11 at the agent's office.

