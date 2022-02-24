news, latest-news,

Australia's renowned songwoman of contemporary South Sudanese music Ajak Kwai is bringing her regional tour to Warrnambool this weekend. She is currently on tour across Victoria and beyond in support of last year's outstanding EP, Red Sands. Kwai sings in English, Arabic, and her native language Dinka. Her performance at The Dart and Marlin this Friday won't be her first trip to the south-west, having played in the region a number of times, including at the Port Fairy Folk Festival "I just love the sea, it is so beautiful," Kwai said. "It's a beautiful place Port Fairy and Warrnambool." After winning hearts with her breakthrough album Let Me Grow My Wings, Red Sands marks the first release for Melbourne's Music in Exile label, a not-for-profit championing Australian artists from refugee, migrant and diaspora backgrounds. The EP is sonically akin to the groove-orientated, politically powerful afrobeat and funk sounds coming out of South and West African nations in the 1970's, sitting somewhere between the infectious pop of the Lijadu Sisters and a more modern desert blues sound of groups like Tinariwen and Mdou Moctar. She draws inspiration from socially conscious, outspoken, and hands-down powerful vocalists such as Aretha Franklin, Fela Kuti and Emma Donavon. Kwai uses her music as a vehicle to draw subtle attention to prejudice, bias and discrimination as it exists in Australia today, all the while bring audiences together in celebration of the great power of music as a connecting force. Red Sands alludes to similarities between Kwai's home country of Sudan and the Australian outback. "It was interesting because we recorded it and then we were in lockdown. So it was a great journey and challenging at the same time," she said. "It's combined to two continents that are very similar in my eyes - through the Indigenous people's eyes and in my eyes. It's the same wherever people go." Kwai is a passionate activist for refugees and a radio broadcaster in Melbourne on both PBS and 3CR, bringing together her roles as a promoter and educator. "My view in doing music is to share something with people, it's a beautiful thing," Kwai said. "Music has changed the world in a big way and in a very positive way. If you talk to people through music they will listen. "Especially when we were all locked down community radio became very important to people." She will be performing at 8pm at The Dart and Marlin on Friday February 25 with special guest Allysha Joy. Indigenous knowledge man Paul Wright from Worn Gunditj will also conduct a Welcome to Country and discuss the importance of music in bringing people together. "I just ask that people come and enjoy themselves," Kwai said. "We're coming to share music and our love of music and have a good time dancing to feel good. "Music doesn't have an agenda, it's something that you enjoy. "We'll bring love to Warrnambool, and you bring your dancing shoes." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/3c2d51cf-e907-4317-b46f-eef9eab337b9.jpeg/r0_76_1500_924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg