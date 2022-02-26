news, latest-news,

The Andrews Labor Government has been forced to backtrack on its plan to scrap government public notices being advertised in local newspapers. Removing the requirement for the Victorian government and local councils to advertise public notices in newspapers was a disastrous move, particularly for rural and regional Victorians. The Liberal Nationals opposed it in the lower house, but the government rammed it through using its numbers. Now, as Premier Daniel Andrews has finally admitted, they were wrong. WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE Newspapers still play a vital role in our communities, particularly for older people who might not be tech-savvy or utilise the internet. Internet connection is also a huge issue in rural areas. If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that newspapers in rural and regional Victoria are vital in getting important information to the public. Taking away the need to advertise public notices in newspapers and hiding it away on a website lacks transparency. And it shows contempt to rural and regional Victorians - a hallmark of this government. The Liberal Nationals will closely monitor any proposed amendments to this bill before it gets to the Legislative Council, because with this government the devil is always in the detail. Roma Britnell, South West Coast MP Green electricity is being regarded as a fait accompli, with assurances that Australia's wind and solar assets will serve our purposes and allow us to export reliable power. When I mention reliability, I am asked with a smirk whether I have heard about batteries. Yes I have, but I also know about their shortcomings. Home usage is only about one-third of a country's consumption. Industries and public services would be crippled by power outages, yet these would be unavoidable with the popular push. Wind and sunshine droughts can extend for several days, yet affordable batteries can last only a very few hours. Countries with more sunshine than Australia, including Egypt and United Arab Emirates, have chosen alternative non-carbon generators. Will Australia spend billions only to find that it has been on a wild goose chase? Graham Keith, Warrnambool As a regular user of the Russells Creek trail, it's clear the dry summer is having a negative impact on recently planted trees - in particular the gums. I emailed the Warrnambool City Council about this in January, with their response saying they have a 3/4 week cyclic watering program. This is inadequate and a change to suit the seasonal and prevailing weather conditions is urgently needed. Tony Delaney, Warrnambool Since the "against all odds" success of the Voices for Indi (V4I) community group, the political landscape looks so much more inspiring. V4I won the 2013 and 2016 elections with Cathy McGowan, then the 2019 election with Helen Haines. With that knowledge I became very excited by this grassroots movement. Elected representatives unencumbered by party politics, promoting participatory democracy and elevating 'people' who might actually represent my values...what a sensation! The electorate of Wannon has had an LNP member sit in the House for more than 70 years. Last year I discovered how Wannon's incumbent member voted in the federal Parliament on issues of concern to me. I was sorely disappointed but hardly surprised - same ol', same ol'. Being informed is so important, just as important as showing integrity and engaging the electorate. Party politics has dangerously eroded this and stifled the will of the people to engage. Diversity in our parliaments needs to flourish, which is why I chose to get involved with the 'Voices for' movement and the two Independent candidates I am supporting: Alex Dyson for the Seat of Wannon (House of Representatives) and Susan Benedyka, independent voice and Victorian candidate (for the Senate) The recent so-called 'Super Saturday' of bi-elections proved to us again that people are tired with party politics and want independent voices to be heard. I'm joining the chorus. Genevieve Grant, Rosebrook To all eligible voters in the forthcoming federal election. Stunts such as washing a woman's hair in a beauty salon, holding Jen's hand in a 60 Minutes interview, playing the ukulele poorly, trying to link the ALP with China etc, etc, etc are all distractions set up to hide the lack of action and total incompetence of the present federal government. You can expect the usual scaremongering over the next months from the LNP like; personal attacks on the Opposition Leader, the threat of higher taxes from the ALP, diminished National safety from the ALP, Albanese can't lead aspersions, Chinese and Russian interference...all from a government desperate to save their own skins. But do they deserve to be re-elected? Let's not forget: robo debts, sports rorts, car park rorts, marches met with bullets, Clive Palmer, climate change inaction, the blind trust, no ICAC, casualisation, cuts to skills, cuts to Medicare, Hawaii and lying about Hawaii, I don't hold a hose, It's not a race, forced handshakes, Biloela, Brittany Higgins, Christian Porter, electric vehicles will end weekends, the Ruby Princess, leaking diplomatic messages, the aged care crisis, lack of planning, reactive not proactive, trouble with the truth... Just a snapshot of SOME of the last three years under the federal LNP for you to peruse. The present government is all talk and no action. They cannot be trusted! Gavin Arnott, Allansford WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eykKvQ78nc6Uj8nT6Aia68/9537489b-b78d-4c2c-9c77-3b481c54cc5c.jpg/r0_189_5568_3335_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg