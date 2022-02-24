news, latest-news,

Warrnambool police have issued a warning after an improvised explosive device was detonated at the Friendly Societies' Park on Wednesday night. Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said there were two loud explosions heard in the Hyland Street area about 11pm. "A bomb was detonated last night at the South Warrnambool footy club at the Friendly Societies' Park in Hyland Street," he said. "It was an improvised explosive device, which involved some aerosol cans which were strapped together. "It was clearly a homemade device which was ignited using a wick. "There were two loud explosions and an unknown person decamped. There were remnants of the device found and seized." Detective Senior Constable Verity said a one metre square area in the centre of the football ground was scorched. "The remnants were collected and are yet to be analysed. We will send photos to the arson squad, seek advice and that advice will determine the course of our investigation," he said. "Making and igniting these sort of devices is not only a danger to the public, but also to whoever is involved in making them. "The risk of self injury is very high. This was a very amateur device and could easily have led to whoever made it causing themselves significant injuries." In May 2015 Warrnambool attracted statewide and national attention after an unexploded pipe bomb was found at the front of Brauer College. Police confirmed at the time the pipe bomb "had the potential to cause serious harm". The device was discovered on May 12 and destroyed in a controlled explosion that night. Arson squad officers arrived in Warrnambool just after 6pm after the device was found about 2.30pm near a bus shelter at the front of the school grounds. The squad used a robot to pick up the device and lower it into sandbags, which had been set up near the school's main gate. It was detonated about 7.15pm, with a loud boom echoing across the school yard. It's understood after that incident a red flag system was set up at businesses which sell similar pipe products to alert authorities of potential bomb-making activities. Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/97e9ff2c-7d2e-40f5-bd95-3667b00e41a4.JPG/r0_79_553_391_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg