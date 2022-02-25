news, latest-news,

The story of one of the first Indigenous soldiers to enlist in the First World War is being told by his great, great nephew on a national tour arriving at the Lighthouse Theatre next week. It was only on Remembrance Day that Uncle Allan McDonald's unmarked grave in Warrnambool Cemetery was given a headstone after more than 50 years amid a gathering of his descendants. Among them was Gunditjmara man Tom Molyneux, Uncle Allan's great, great nephew and the star of The Mission - a one-man show reflecting on his ancestor's struggles. "It's the story of Uncle Allan McDonald who fought in World War I, he was one of the first Indigenous soldiers to enlist and fought in Gallipoli and the Battle of Beersheba," he said. "He fought in all these amazing conflicts only to return from war and receive some really unfavourable treatment like a lot of Indigenous people did. "This play is the act of remembering - making sure that his story isn't lost and that we have those sometimes uncomfortable but really important conversations to make sure the legacy of these men who fought for our country isn't overlooked in death as it was in life. "Uncle Allan was in an unmarked grave for the last 50 years and now we've marked the grave in Warrnambool, it puts a really nice sense of closure on this story. "To be able to take it to the national stage and share what he did and his amazing contributions to the period of history he lived through - we're proud his local story is going to a national audience." The Mission is the second part of a double bill of one-man shows, following Stardust, a play focusing on the story of Col Brain. Actor Joel Carnegie stars as his grandson who opens Mr Brain's wooden dresser which had been tucked away in a garage after the jazz musician's death in 1988, discovering a time capsule of hidden treasures. "Col Brain who is the main character in Stardust also has a really strong connection to south-west Victoria,' he said. "He was stationed in Port Fairy in the Second World War and he had a strong connection with Port Fairy brass band in terms of teaching young people music. "In Stardusts, Joel discovers what Col wanted us to know about his life." Stardust and The Mission arrive at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre on March 1 at 1pm and 7.30pm as part of a 35-stop national tour spanning six months. Residents can book here. The performances will also run at Hamilton Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, March 5 at 7.30pm.

