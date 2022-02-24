Funding of more than $4 million has been announced
More than $4 million in funding has been announced for a notorious section of the Portland-Nelson Road at Mount Richmond.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan announced that under the Road Safety Program the Federal Government was contributing $3.216 million to the project with the State Government funding a further $804,000. Mr Tehan said the project would include the construction of sealed shoulders and installation of audio-tactile line marking (rumble strips).
He said the project at Mount Richmond would create jobs, while providing a boost to businesses, suppliers and the local economy.
Mr Tehan said the funding was a big win for locals, but most importantly it was expected that the upgrade of this road would result in a reduction of serious injuries and fatalities.
"Currently around 1200 people die and 40,000 are seriously injured on our roads each year, which is why our government is taking strong action by delivering record investment in road safety across the nation," he said.
"These improvements will start rolling out in coming weeks and are expected to be completed by mid-2022, meaning the community will quickly start reaping the benefits."
