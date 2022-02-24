news, latest-news,

South-west police are warning that e-scooters and e-skateboards continue to be prohibited on public roads, bicycle lanes and footpaths throughout the region. There is a trial being run in four local government areas - Yarra, Melbourne, Port Phillip and Ballarat. A police spokeswoman said community safety, particularly that of other road users and pedestrians, was the No. 1 priority and the trial of e-scooters and e-skateboards was strictly regulated. "Only approved e-scooters, supplied by an approved operator are permitted for use and these must only be used within the trial areas of Ballarat, Melbourne, Yarra and Port Phillip local government areas," she said. "While privately owned e-scooters may be used on private property, they continue to be prohibited for use on public roads, bicycle lanes and footpaths elsewhere in Victoria. "Victoria Police will be actively enforcing the rules relating to the trial and anyone caught in breach will face significant penalties." The clampdown on e-scooters has raised questions about pushbikes, golf carts and mobility carts. There are a range of laws covering e-scooters, both in Australia and overseas. The police spokeswoman said that e-scooters more than 200 watts, or which travel at more than 10km/h, are classified as a motor vehicle and are subject to the same requirements including licensing, registration, compliance with road rules, drink and drug driving laws and compliance with vehicle safety standards. "Police also have the power to impound privately owned e-scooters where riders are caught breaching the rules," she said. Riding a high-powered privately owned e-scooter on a public road can also attract a $909 fine for riding an unregistered vehicle.

