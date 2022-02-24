Man charged with driving offences after registration check at Killarney
A 40-year-old Warrnambool man has been busted at Killarney driving while disqualified in an unregistered car with drugs.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said the driver was at Killarney when a registration check revealed the vehicle was unregistered.
He said automatic checks now available to specialised officers allowed them to potentially check thousands of vehicles during a shift.
Sergeant Day said a search of the vehicle also located a small amount of cannabis.
The man's car has been impounded for a month, which will attract towing and storage fees of about $1300.
In addition the man was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date.
He was charged with driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered vehicle and possession of cannabis.
The on-the-spot fine for driving an unregistered car is now more than $900.
The driver faces heavy fines and potentially a jail sentence for driving while disqualified.
