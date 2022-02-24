news, latest-news,

A 40-year-old Warrnambool man has been busted at Killarney driving while disqualified in an unregistered car with drugs. Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said the driver was at Killarney when a registration check revealed the vehicle was unregistered. He said automatic checks now available to specialised officers allowed them to potentially check thousands of vehicles during a shift. Sergeant Day said a search of the vehicle also located a small amount of cannabis. The man's car has been impounded for a month, which will attract towing and storage fees of about $1300. In addition the man was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date. He was charged with driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered vehicle and possession of cannabis. The on-the-spot fine for driving an unregistered car is now more than $900. The driver faces heavy fines and potentially a jail sentence for driving while disqualified.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/c66cdedc-b8e5-494f-9463-bcb9b029a8e3.jpg/r6_0_2457_1385_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg