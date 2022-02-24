news, latest-news,

The need for speed at Allansford's Premier Speedway over several nights, lots of live music, a spot of basketball and a few fun runs. SPEEDWAY: Late Models, C&H Trucking Sprintcars Limited Series and Junior at Premier Speedway Warrnambool, gates open 4pm, cars on track at 5pm. BASKETBALL: MixxFM CLB3X3 Hamilton at Hamilton Showgrounds Corporate Cup, from 6pm. FUN RUN: Terang and District Lions Club Fun Run & Walk 40th Noorat to Terang Fun Run and Walk, walk at 6.30pm, run at 6.45pm. TOUR: Ajak Kwai performing at The Dart and Marlin, from 8pm. FINAL DRINKS: Final Warrnambool Laneway Bar for the year, from 5pm. FRIDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Noodledoof Brewing Co, 7pm-10pm. MOYNE SHIRE COUNCIL: Road Remarks Listening post - at General Store and Post Office, 10am-11am MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market at Railway Place, 9am-1pm. PORT FAIRY PARKRUN: Russel Clarke Reserve at 8am. COME AND TRY DAY: At Kano Judo Club in Dennington, adults 13+ from 10am-11am, children 6-12 11.30am-12.15pm. FUNDRAISER: RUN for KEL at Fawthrop Lagoon, in Portland (near the gym equipment). Baked treats to buy, yoga, from 10am. BASKETBALL: MixxFM CLB3X3 Hamilton at Hamilton Showgrounds Men's and Women's Opens, from 12noon and Elites from 4pm. AUTHOR TALK: True crime author Vikki Petraitis at Cobden Public Library, from 12noon. SPEEDWAY: Sprintcar Series, Late Models and Speedcars Premier Speedway Warrnambool, Gates open at 4pm, cars on track at 5pm. COMEDY: Damian Callinan Mayor For a Day at Allansford Mechanics Hall, 7.30pm- 8.15pm followed by meet and greet and free supper. LIVE MUSIC: Local band Barnwood at Kirkstall Hotel, from 8pm. LIVE MUSIC: Steph Strings and Maddy May at The Whalers Hotel, 8pm-11pm. FESTIVAL: Heywood Wood, Wine and Rose Festival, featuring entertainment, music, food, rose competition, carnival rides and more, hot rod show from 9am, street parade from 11am. CULTURE: Warrnambool Portuguese Festival 1522-2022, 10am at Flagstaff Hill Museum. Gala evening from 6.30pm at St Pius X Conference Centre. Performance by Miro Freitas. LIVE MUSIC: Mick Ferguson at Duke's Commercial Hotel Koroit, from 8pm. ROCK AND ROLL FESTIVAL: Rock The Clock at Camperdown Botanic Gardens from 2pm-8pm. CULTURE: Warrnambool Portuguese Festival 1522-2022 at Lake Pertobe Reserve, food and music, from 1pm-5pm. BASKETBALL: MixxFM CLB3X3 Hamilton at Hamilton Showgrounds Juniors, from 10am. LIVE MUSIC: Jason Hoekstra at Cally Hotel, from 4pm. LIVE MUSIC: Lost in Suburbia performing at Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. LIVE MUSIC: Kev at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, from 3pm.

