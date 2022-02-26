news, latest-news,

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Perfect for the Retire or Investor - If you're looking for a spacious low maintenance property in a well-positioned and private area then this will be all you require. Alternatively, this will also present very well for any investors looking to add to their portfolio with an excellent existing tenancy in place.This Brick Veneer two-bedroom, one-bathroom, single lockup garage is very well presented, positioned at the rear of the allotment providing all the privacy you require. Extra Features: This immaculate unit has so much to offer. The property boasts an array of options for the next owner; with comfortable living throughout. It will tick a lot of boxes being positioned in a family friendly pocket of East Warrnambool. Sited within meters from the Hopkins River, jetty access and amenities at your fingertips. You will be impressed as soon as you enter this unit. Imagine spending some down time in the lounge on your comfy couch with your favourite book as the sun streams in through the lounge window. The list goes on cause if fishing is your interest, this is catered for as the jetty is within meters of the unit. Maybe you just like to wake up and go for a walk, well Deakin recreation reserve is positioned across the street with large established natives and plenty of walking trails to enjoy. Located in a popular owner-occupied area of Warrnambool and neighbouring the banks of the Hopkins River and spacious grounds of the Deakin University campus. Perfectly positioned and just a short drive up the road from major shopping centres, local services and amenities. So much to like about this unit. Don't hesitate, call the office today.

