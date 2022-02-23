news, latest-news,

Domain Ramsay is counting on being one of the busiest men at Premier Speedway this weekend. Starting from Friday, the Geelong-based driver will feature in four separate classes across two nights, an exploit he says likely won't be on the cards again any time in the future. "You probably never get the chance to do four in Australia," he said. "To do the three is the most you'd ever get the chance to do. "That's why we're doing it, it's going to be hectic and a one-off but it should be a bit of fun." During Friday night's C&H Trucking Limited Sprintcars event, Ramsay, 51, will power around the Allansford track with a 525 crate motor instead of the traditional 410cc engine. "The 410 is about 850 horsepower, whereas this LS crate motor is only 590 horsepower," Ramsay explained. The V2 driver is then expected to challenge for the Late Model Australian title across Friday and Saturday night, before focusing on round eight of the SRA Eureka Series in with 410 sprint car on Saturday. His most recent result in the sprintcar was a 14th place finish in the A-Main at Moama's Heartland Raceway on February 5, shortly after finishing second in the A-Main of the Limited Sprintcars at Moama's Heartland Raceway that same night. Rounding out his busy schedule at Premier Speedway is a stint in the drivers seat for Saturday's Southern Speedcar Tour final. A latecomer to steering a late model car, Ramsay said the team had only done "about half a dozen" races in that particular vehicle. And he didn't mince his words when speaking of his form thus far. "Yeah, we're struggling," Ramsay said with a laugh. "It's a completely different car. All three are completely opposite, so there is a fair bit to learn. But it's just something different." A 20-year sprintcar veteran, Ramsay said a top 10 finish in the V2 was the ambition against the likes of Warrnambool drivers' Jamie Veal, Corey McCullagh and Grant Stansfield. Meanwhile he aims to get as close as possible to the podium in the speedcar and late model classes. "It's achievable if everything goes well," Ramsay said. "But there is a lot of good people there and a lot of good locals". The former speedcar state champion said work and family commitments meant he didn't spend as much time in the drivers seat as past seasons. Ramsay manages a sand quarry and runs a transport business alongside raising two boys, aged five and eight. "Obviously, the focus can change a bit in life," Ramsay said. "At that time (2016 Victorian Speedcar Championships), we put a lot of time into the midget and did a lot of racing in it. We really hooked into it. "This year, we'll probably only do four to five races (in the speedcar) at the most, instead of 14 or 15." But the opportunity to test himself at Premier Speedway is one Ramsay never misses, the Warrnambool track one of his favourites to compete at. By spreading himself across the four events this weekend, Ramsay said it was only made possible by having a "lot of really good crew people". "They make a difference," Ramsay said. "It's an easy transition from one to the other if everything is ready to go. "I'm lucky to have a few really good guys helping me." Gates open 4pm on Friday and Saturday, with cars on track by 5.45pm and 5pm on respective nights. Premier Speedway will hold a minute silence on Saturday night in honour of Neil Smart, who passed away at the track on January 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/6f57e889-dbf3-451e-a79c-0c426eaa0e64.jpg/r0_164_3120_1927_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg