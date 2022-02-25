news, latest-news,

Flags representing a diverse range of nationalities, community groups or campaigns could soon fly above Camperdown after Corangamite Shire Council approved changes to a little-known policy. A proposed fourth flagpole on the east side of Camperdown Courthouse could be the solution to repeated requests from residents to represent other nationalities and mark days of international significance or campaigns. The council currently flies the Australian, Indigenous Australian and Corangamite Shire flags at the civic centre in accordance with Australian national flag protocols. South-central ward councillor Jo Beard said changes to the flying of flags policy were necessary to show council was meeting changing community expectations. "It's important to acknowledge the community expectation of what council does for change," she said. "There is a policy for flying flags that I don't think a lot of people knew even existed, that we can't just go and put flags up whenever we or the community would like to - there's actually policy around even the order in which flags are flown. "This was always reflected in the policy but it also now enables us to have that extra community flagpole which is a good compromise for all the requests we've been having. "Expectation from the community has certainly changed as more days of community reflection has come about in recent years. "I think this is a good compromise from council to listen to the community and respect the varying requests and it's for all of our communities but at least it will be in the vicinity of our existing flags which will continue to fly as per normal." Only applications from locally-based communities for events or internationally, nationally or state-recognised days and activities would be considered.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/39ef6e80-6b00-4cdb-b4d3-1b9d126ae1aa.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg