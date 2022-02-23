news, latest-news,

A planned extended summer season for Warrnambool's popular outdoor pool has been cut short with the facility to be closed for repairs. The city council said a vital part of the water treatment system had unexpectedly failed and put the pool out of action, leaving school and swimming carnivals in limbo. The damaged system can not be repaired without the pool being emptied, the council said, ending early what was planned to be an extended summer season. "It's particularly disappointing given the great summer we've been enjoying," AquaZone said on its Facebook page. The indoor pools are not affected by the issue. The closure of the outdoor pool comes in the middle of school swimming carnivals with at least one having to be cancelled and swim clubs' preparation for upcoming events will be impacted. Swimmers in the south-west have been battling to continue training during COVID restrictions, and AquaZone has been struggling to keep the outdoor pool open as it battles staff illness during the Omicron wave and a shortage of trained lifeguards. The aging facility has been the subject of debate amongst councillors, some of whom have highlighted the need for a new aquatic centre or a major upgrade. Cr Max Taylor previously said the city's outdoor pool was 60 years old and needed money spent on it. In December, the council set aside $200,000 for a feasibility study to investigate options for AquaZone's future. The study will look at the options of rebuilding it at a new site, relocating it or combining it with other sports facilities in a precinct that includes an aquatic centre, multi sports stadium and athletics track. The council has been contacted for comment.

