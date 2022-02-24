news, latest-news,

The number of new dwellings proposed for a residential development in Camperdown is being halved after councillors voted to slim down the plan. Corangamite Shire councillors approved an amended proposal to halve the number of dwellings at the planned residential development at 80 Camperdown-Cobden Road from 26 to 13 on Tuesday night. The initial submission - funded by the Victorian government's Big Housing Build - drew criticism from some members of the community who took issue with both design elements and density issues. IN OTHER NEWS: Central Ward councillor Laurie Hickey said while new housing for the shire was appreciated, the original draft did not fit in with the site's surrounding single-storey, low-density residential character. "I think this is a good outcome," Cr Hickey said. "Whilst we're welcoming new houses, that was probably far too intense and probably something better suited to an inner urban development. I think this is a good outcome and a good compromise by the developers." Aside from the total number of dwellings being reduced to just 13 - most of which will be two-bedroom houses - a second stage of the development has also been scrapped. Other changes to the plan as approved by council include:

