$50,000 cash boost for Warrnambool Food Share

A cash injection of $50,000 from the state government will allow Warrnambool and District Food Share to fill a lot of hungry mouths. Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said the money would be allocated to the service from the Food Relief Financial Reserve. "We're supporting Warrnambool and District Foodshare to continue delivering food to locals needing help - because no one in our community should be going hungry," Ms Tierney said. "This investment will make a real difference for people across the south west struggling to put food on the table." Warrnambool and District Foodshare chief executive officer Amanda Hennessy said support from the state government had allowed the service to establish an afternoon shift for bulk receivals and deliveries across the region from Warrnambool to Hamilton and Portland to Camperdown. "The funds provided by the government allow us to purchase bulk staple foods for distribution to 15 regional agencies across the south-west," she said. Last year the service distributed 170 tonnes of food across the region. "In 2021 we provided food to 21,000 people (half of these were children) - the equivalent of 62,000 meals to vulnerable families and individuals," she said. Ms Hennessy said the service had seen increased demand since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the public can help Food Share by donating money or pantry goods at 24a Harrington Road Warrnambool.

