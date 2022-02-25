Terang Golf Club open to trial involving eagle to deter corellas

news, latest-news,

Terang's Colin Venn will be watching a new trial in Ballarat like a hawk. Mr Venn, the Terang Cricket Ground and Golf Club secretary, is fed-up with corellas destroying golf greens and digging holes in the town's cricket ground. A number of measures have been used in a bid to keep the birds away, but Mr Venn said the different strategies usually only worked for a short period of time. The club has tried lasers, kites that look like birds, playing loud recordings of corella distress calls and hanging mothballs near the golf greens. Mr Venn said he had been covering the cricket ground with the covers used when it rains at night because the corellas were digging holes. "We've been trialling lots of different things, but they're pretty smart," he said. "Everything seems to work well for a short period of time but then they get used to it." In Ballarat, a wedge-tailed eagle and a peregrine falcon, from Miners Rest's Full Flight Birds of Prey, will be used to help move the corellas on, part of a research project on using raptors as a pest bird management tool. The research, supported by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and Federation University, will involve the raptors flying over the greens, which Full Flight's Graeme Coles said should scare the birds the same way someone yelling 'shark' will get people out of the water. "We'll saturate an area with raptors, that puts a lot of pressure on the birds, and then they'll move, hopefully, back to their natural habitat," he said. "We'll evaluate that over a couple of days - a typical treatment is over a couple of weeks." Mr Coles emphasised the trained birds will be used in a non-lethal way, but the trial is fully licenced. Mr Venn said he was very interested in finding out whether the trial is successful. "We would definitely consider getting in contact and seeing if he wants to come down here," he said.

