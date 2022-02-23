news, latest-news,

A thief who complied with COVID sign-in requirements at a Terang supermarket has been caught using a stolen bank card to buy alcohol and cigarettes worth $300. Camperdown police Senior Constable Don Camilleri said police members were left shaking their heads after the man signed in using his own name and his mobile phone number. He said the alleged offender was well known to Corangamite police and his identity was confirmed through security camera footage. "A 45-year-old Camperdown man has stolen a wallet from a vehicle and then used stolen bank cards at a Terang supermarket," he said. "It was great to see he complied with the sign-in requirements. That made it even easier to identify him." The man was arrested after committing the offences last Sunday and Monday, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date in May. He was charged with the theft of the wallet, obtaining property by deception and attempting to obtain property by deception. "He claimed he had forgotten his PIN and then made two transactions for the goods," Senior Constable Camilleri said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/c0e3c843-6f7e-487f-83e9-6d5bde9cca53.jpg/r0_311_3888_2508_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg