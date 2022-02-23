news, latest-news,

A man has described how he could taste and feel petrol over his upper body before he claimed he was set on fire by a housemate. The Portland housemates had travelled to Hamilton on April 18, 2019, to buy a motorbike. It's alleged an argument developed and the victim left his housemate, Umit Gorgulu, 39, on the side of the road about 10 kilometres out of Hamilton. Mr Gorgulu has pleaded not guilty in the Supreme Court sitting at Warrnambool to charges of attempted murder and two alternative charges of recklessly and intentionally causing serious injury. The victim said he took a helmet, batteries, a bag and a petrol can of fuel with him to pick up the motorbike. He told the court there was an incident about 10 kilometres out of Hamilton, when Mr Gorgulu started smashing his phone on the ute dashboard, before throwing the phone out a window. "He said 'pull over, pull over'," the victim said. "I pulled over and he motioned for me to go. He went from zero to 100, it was an explosive reaction." The victim said he left Mr Gorgulu on the side of the road and headed into Hamilton. He told the court the woman with the motorbike wasn't ready to see him and he returned to Mr Gorgulu about 30 minutes after leaving him. After doing a U-turn, the victim said he realised Mr Gorgulu's anger had gone from his phone to be focused on him. "He started abusing me, yelling, coming towards me. He was trying to open the driver's side door," he said. "He was trying to grab the car keys out of ignition. He was in an explosive sort of state, extremely agitated and angry. "I accelerated and left him on the side of the road, the second time I left him." The victim said at the time he knew he was not going to be able to transport the motorbike back home. "I got a call from a number I didn't know. I didn't answer, I was still flustered," he said. "When it called again, I assumed it was something to do with Umit." A voicemail message was left by Mr Gorgulu, which when played to the court on Wednesday sounded abusive and threatening, and included instructions about where to pick him up. Mr Gorgulu was then picked up in the KFC car park by a woman with the motorbike and the victim. The accused then questioned what sort of friend would leave someone on the side of the road and the victim claimed he was punched to the back of the head. "He complained about being left. He was extremely ... he was just going off. He started punching me to the back of the head, repeatedly ... I was punched 15 times." The victim said when the woman returned to her home in Hamilton he just wanted to get into his ute and leave. "I got into the driver's side. Umit came to the driver's side and he opened the driver's side door," he said. "He tried to grab the keys and was hitting me while I was in the driver's seat. "I had started the car, when he started hitting me. I started to move forward, my glasses were smashed at that stage. "I started driving forward. It was a manual. I was trying to steer and change gears. I hadn't got out of first. "I just wanted to remove myself from that situation. He was hanging off the side of the car, hanging off the door." The victim told the court he believed a battery was used to smash the windscreen and at that time he was close to a complete stop. "I felt petrol thrown on me by Umit, for a split second I thought there's no way he's going to light it," he said. "I felt it all over my body, I could taste it. It was predominantly on my upper body, arms, torso and face. I could taste it. "Then he lit it, ignited the fuel, set me on fire "I got out of the car. I was actually...had a degree of clarity. I didn't want to ignite the flame any more. I was on fire. "I was completely surrounded by flames, in the middle of a fireball. I was on fire. "I got onto the ground, protecting my face, that's why I lost all the skin off my hands and arms. "I tried to roll. The fire was not going out. Every time I rolled it would flame up again. I knew I was going to die. I screamed out for help." The victim said Mr Gorgulu was trying to save himself because his hands also caught on fire. He said people then came to provide assistance and he recalled being doused with cold water. "They literally saved my life. They put me out," he said. The victim said emergency services arrived and he got into the back of an ambulance. "The adrenalin started to wear off, I could feel the pain kicking in. I said 'can I have something for the pain?', a whistle and then I pretty much passed out." The victim was airlifted to The Alfred hospital emergency room where he was in an induced coma for three weeks. He said he suffered burns to mostly the upper part of his body. "My ears were like crackling. They removed the top third of one ear," he said. He was left with scarring and lung damage, damage to his eyes and had patches all over his head. The man was discharged from the Caulfield rehabilitation hospital on June 6. Under cross-examination by barrister James McQuillan, the victim dismissed a suggestion the housemates had argued about his use of drugs, particularly ice, and about an echidna on the side of the road Mr Gorgulu wanted to help. "No, that's the first time I've ever heard of those accounts. That did not happen," he said. The victim did agree he had previously used ice, but not on that day. He told the court he had no memory of buying ice off the woman with the motorbike, even when it was put that she had been charged and sentenced for selling him ice. The trial before Justice Amanda Fox is continuing. IN OTHER NEWS:

