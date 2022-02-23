news, latest-news,

FINALS-bound Merrivale is in the hunt for a home division one decider after the Tigers' oval was hand-picked to host the March match. Merrivale has been the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's standout side in 2021-22, dropping just one of 10 games to date. But The Standard understands the Reid Oval - the traditional home of the league's March decider - could still be in contention for semi-final action pending Warrnambool City Council clearance. The surface of the multi-million dollar venue has yielded several high scores and drawn praise from captains around the association. But work is ongoing to compete spectator facilities at the venue. Koroit's Jack Keane Oval will host the division two grand final, Russells Creek's Mack Oval will host the division three decider and Winslow Recreation Reserve has been earmarked for the division four clash. Davidson Oval, Jones Oval, Dennington oval and Uebergang Oval will host the division one and two semi-final bouts. Division one will get first preference of which ground to play at. The team which finishes top - which is all but certain to Merrivale - will get the pick of the four. The team which finishes second - likely Russells Creek or Wesley Yambuk - will get second pick. Division two teams will then get the pick of the remaining two ovals. The Brierly Recreation Reserve hard wicket, Mack Oval, McLean Oval and Wangoom Recreation Reserve are the choices for the division three and four semi-finals. For the division two quarter finals, Davidson Oval, Jones Oval and Walter Oval are the options. For the division three quarter finals, Bushfield Recreation Reserve, Peter McDonald Oval and Hawkesdale Recreation Reserve are the picks. WDCA chairman Gordon McLeod said finals grounds were chosen based on votes and feedback from captains reports through the season. He forecast a hotly-contested series across all divisions. NIRRANDA captain Jakob Stennett says improved professionalism is behind the Knights' rise. The club is on top of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's division two Gold conference after 10 rounds, dropping just two of its matches. Stennett, who was co-captain alongside Chris Haberfield this past season before taking the reins solo for 2021-22, said Steph Townsend and Teigan Kavanagh were setting the tone as coaches. "We're absolutely stoked with where we're at," he said. "They have that professionalism from premier cricket and that filtered through to us a bit at the end of last season. This season it's been fully on board and and connected. "It's definitely been the training levels and the commitment. It's been shaped around them and the way they act around the club. The players aren't mimicking them, but more educating themselves on what it takes to be a top-level cricketer." Stennett said the club was relishing the chance to return to finals cricket in division two. "I think we're secured to make it now," he said. "We'll play Dennington this week and we've had some tough tussles with them in the past. I think they've beaten us by under 10 runs twice so it's probably time we got one back on them, I reckon." Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels) 78; Lachie Green (Port Fairy) 76; Geoff Williams (Nestles) 74; Jacob Hetherington (Nestles) 69, 3-49; Zavier Mungean (Wesley Yambuk) 64; Tyler Mungean (Brierly-Christ Church) 58; Zac Brooks (Brierly-Christ Church) 57; Luke Pearson (Merrivale) 4-9; Alex Jennings (Port Fairy) 4-22; Marcus Bunney (Merrivale) 2-9; Hugh Fleming (Merrivale) 2-15. Tom Place (Pomborneit) 132; Joel Moriarty (Heytesbury Rebels) 76; Zach Sinnott (Bookaar) 64; Liam Geary (Terang) 52, 3-15; Fraser Lucas (Bookaar) 49; Jacob Fishwick (Noorat) 44; Tim Hunt (Heytesbury Rebels) 44; Jackson Rock (Cobden), 5-4; Chris Vogels (Heytesbury Rebels) 4-9; Tyler Schafer (Woorndoo) 3-49; Simon Baker (Bookaar) 2-24.

