Ukraine residents are experiencing 'war fatigue', says Kirkstall man

news, latest-news,

Ukranian residents are fearful of a Russian invasion, but they are also suffering from 'war fatigue', according to a Kirkstall resident. Matt Williams, 25, is in Kharkiv and has been documenting the situation via his YouTube channel Willy Beating Cancer. He said news that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered the deployment of troops there had residents on high alert. Mr Williams has been out and about close to the Russian border and described the feeling of being in the thick of things as "creepy". "It makes it feel safe, that nothing's happening and yet you're well within range of everything - about a kilometre from where we are," he said. Mr Williams said it was confronting to hear that residents had been caught up in indirect fire and news that Putin was sending "peacekeeping troops" had been met with disdain. "There have been a lot more ceasefire violations in the past 24 hours," he said. Mr Williams said it was extremely difficult to know what was happening from one day to the next. "Last night I went to bed in Ukraine expecting to wake up in Russia, but Russia has said 'we're not going any further than this'. "It's very confusing." Mr Williams said there was a lot of talk about bunkers that could protect Kharkiv residents during an invasion, but there are not enough to house the entire population. "There's about 160,000 people in this area and probably a fifth of the population could be in a bunker," he said. Mr Williams assured viewers of his YouTube channel that he was safe. "I'm safe, don't worry about me," he said. Ukraine said two soldiers had been killed and 12 wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in the east in the past few days and reported new hostilities on Tuesday morning. Western leaders are trying to work out whether Russia plans a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after massing troops near the borders of its ex-Soviet neighbour and demanding a redrawing of security arrangements in Europe. Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/ae9954bf-52d3-46fb-8bc4-ed17d799a83d.png/r375_108_2342_1219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg