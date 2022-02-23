news, latest-news,

Tom Baulch faces his biggest test on the athletics track after a recent induction to middle distance running. Baulch is set to make his debut appearance at the Victorian Track and Field Championships on Friday, lining up for the under 20 men's 800m, before tackling the 3000m on Saturday. A footballer by trade, Baulch is a fresh face in the world of athletics after taking to the sport late last year. "Mark Suter was talking to me and said I should give it (athletics) a go," Baulch said of his fellow Koroit clubman. "I did it with school whenever they did something but I've never done it outside of school. "I thought it'd be a good idea with footy and that, and doing a bit with (coach) Jeremy (Dixon) and going to those Geelong (Athletics Victoria Shield League) meets up there, I've been going alright." The apprentice boilmaker said he was quickly picking up the tips and tricks that can make a huge difference to a race. But it was the idea of beating his competitors that proved to be his biggest motivator when stepping up to the start line. "Versing different blokes, I don't know any of them, so I don't know who will be quick or not," he said. "I just try and win and improve every time." By his side at Lakeside will be Turbines' teammate Josh Bail, who will also feature in the 800m and 3000m. "I knew him a bit with school, and we do the same sort of events so it's been good to have a familiar face to do it with," Baulch said. Balancing his athletics commitments with four nights of football training each week - two with Koroit and two with Greater Victoria Western Rebels as a top age under-19 player - Baulch feels the two sports complement the other. "I think with footy, being good at running, hopefully I can bring it back into my game," he said. Baulch's goal at state is to get a qualifying time for the Australian Track and Field Championships in Sydney next month. "I think its a 1.56 in the 800m, that would be a goal to get that," he said, as he looks to best the 2:01.53 he recorded at Geelong on February 5.

