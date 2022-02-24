news, latest-news,

The weekly three-hour round trip from Portland to Warrnambool has been worth its weight in gold for javelin thrower Sky Treble. The 15-year-old has improved "in leaps and bounds" since taking up training under Athletics South West Turbines' throwing coach Mark Jansz late last year. "I used to have it down here" Treble said, demonstrating holding the javelin low and with the bottom tip of the spear almost touching the ground. "Now it's up here," she explained, gripping the javelin over-arm and at a stronger 45 degree angle. "And I actually have a run-up. It used to be three steps." Jansz said Treble had been a talented thrower for some time but saw her rapid development present through the refinement of her technique. "She could always throw, it was just a matter of throwing in the right positions and postures to make it more efficient and effective," the coach said. "She still has plenty of development left in her, and a lot to work on but to see the changes over the last six months has been really rewarding to watch." A natural athlete in several sports, Treble's jammed-packed schedule sees her compete in basketball, netball and swimming. She's even taken to sailing in recent times. Leading up to the Victorian Track and Field Championships, javelin and discus became the main focus, though the teenager said she often threw some middle distance running and high jump appearances into the mix when competing at athletic meets. Hoping to follow in the footsteps of another south-west javelin thrower in Casterton's Kathryn Mitchell, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist has become something of an inspiration for the junior talent. The Bayview College student got her first chance to meet the three-time Olympian when she visited Portland in 2019 to open the South West Games. They recently reunited at Little Athletics Victoria's Western Country Regions' carnival in Ballarat earlier this month. There, Treble easily won the under-16 javelin event with a distance of 33.20m, before claiming gold in discus and setting new regional records in the process. Treble said her goal was to work towards a state medal, a feat achievable during the second weekend of state championships which begins Friday. Jansz said he didn't set that expectation on Treble, shifting the focus more on beating her personal bests. "But I've got every confidence in the javelin and potentially the discus she could medal," he said. "That would be a great achievement from where she's been." Treble contests the under-17 women's 1kg discus event at Lakeside on Friday, before lining up in the under-17 women's 500kg javelin on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/bcc4f7a0-d4de-4039-8ba4-c42dd3798aa7.jpg/r199_714_4010_2867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg