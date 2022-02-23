Moyne Shire Council chief to step down from role

news, latest-news,

Moyne Shire Council will soon be on the look out for a new chief executive officer. Bill Millard will step down in late March after almost four years at the helm. He said it was time for a change after several challenging years. "There is little respite in the CEO role, especially over the past two years as the pandemic has impacted on our community and on the council as an organisation," he said. Mr Millard thanked councillors for their support during his time in the role. "Councillors gave clear and decisive directions for me to act on," Mr Millard said. "I have valued this level of trust. "The mayoral role as leader of the council requires extraordinary dedication and the efforts of individual mayors never ceases to amaze me." Mr Millard said in his time Crs Mick Wolfe, Daniel Meade and Ian Smith had each brought their own style to the role and each had been a pleasure to work with. "The entire Moyne Shire Council team is highly engaged in their community, skilled in the roles they undertake and are delivering brilliant outcomes," he said. "I'm very proud of how the whole team and the great work they do each and every day." Cr Smith said councillors had been advised of Mr Millard's decision this week. "We have very reluctantly accepted his resignation and while we are very sad to see Bill leave, we are also very thankful for his leadership over the past four years and in particular during the COVID pandemic," Cr Smith said. "Bill has been a fantastic leader and is leaving Moyne in a strong financial position and with a great workplace culture. "He has been a terrific support to me since being elected Mayor and I will miss his knowledge and guidance. "I wish him and his wife Denise all the best in whatever comes next." Cr Meade said Mr Millard would leave a lasting legacy at Moyne. "During my two terms as Mayor which spanned much of the coronavirus pandemic, Bill was a steady hand in an uncertain situation - he guided council through the challenges, ensured we supported our communities and maintained our strong financial position as we came out the other side," Cr Meade said. "Bill was a strong advocate for economic development and business and he leaves the great Shire of Moyne a better place thanks to his strong and steady leadership. "He has been a great CEO to work with and has set the bar high for whoever comes next. I wish him and his family all the best." Moyne Shire Council's economic development and planning director Brett Davis will initially act as chief executive officer, with recruitment set to begin soon.

